Palestinian Prisoners' Institutions: Thousands Of Gaza Detainees Subjected To Crime Of Enforced Disappearance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The Palestinian Prisoners' Institutions said that the Israeli authorities carried out the crime of enforced disappearance against thousands of Gaza detainees with the start of the ground invasion of the Strip.

The prisoners' institutions (the Prisoners' Affairs Authority, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club, and the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association) said in a statement on the occasion of the International Day of of Enforced Disappearances, which falls on August 30 of each year, that "the crime of enforced disappearance has been the most prominent aspect of the ongoing war of extermination for more than ten months, in light of the ongoing widespread arrests that have affected all categories, including children, women, and the elderly, in addition to targeting dozens of medical personnel during the repeated raids on hospitals in the Strip, the most prominent of which was the largest raid on the Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

The statement added that "the judicial system of the Israeli occupation contributed to the consolidation of the crime of enforced disappearance, which contributed to the use of torture crimes against Gaza detainees, through the detention of thousands of Gaza detainees based on the (unlawful combatant) law issued by the Israeli Knesset in 2002, which in essence constitutes a clear and explicit violation of the integrity of litigation procedures."

The prisoners' institutions noted that the occupation worked to establish special camps to detain Gaza detainees, in addition to the central prisons, and it was the most prominent of these is the Sde Teiman camp, which was the most prominent address for torture crimes, in addition to the Anatot and Ofer camps, which are camps affiliated with the occupation army administration.

In this context, the prisoners' institutions confirmed that after more than ten months of the war of extermination, the Israeli occupation authorities continue to use the crime of enforced disappearance against Gaza detainees, which constitutes a crime against humanity according to the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

The institutions renewed their demands for the international human rights system to overcome the ongoing state of international impotence in the face of the war of extermination, and to take clear decisions to hold the Israeli occupation state accountable, and to stop the comprehensive aggression against the Palestinian people, including the crimes committed against prisoners and detainees in the prisons and camps of the Israeli occupation.