Soccer 5® will be returning to Soccerex in November as exclusive pitch partner at the Hard Rock Hotel in South Florida.

- Alan GeorgesonMIAMI, FL, USA, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Soccer 5 ® Returns to Soccerex as Pitch Provider and Franchise Opportunity ShowcaseSoccer 5® , a leading provider of five-a-side soccer facilities in the United States, is excited to announce its return to Soccerex Miami 2024. This prestigious event will take place from November 13-15, 2024, at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, FL. Soccer 5® will not only serve as the official pitch provider for this major industry gathering but will also take this opportunity to highlight its lucrative franchise opportunities for prospective investors and partners.As a premier venue for soccer business professionals and enthusiasts, Soccerex serves as a dynamic platform for networking, learning, and exploring new business ventures in the soccer industry. Soccer 5®'s participation as the pitch provider aligns perfectly with its commitment to advancing the sport of soccer through innovative and accessible playing environments.Soccer 5®: Elevating the Five-a-Side ExperienceSoccer 5® has revolutionized the five-a-side soccer landscape across the United States with its state-of-the-art facilities. Each Soccer 5 venue is designed to offer an unparalleled playing experience, combining high-quality synthetic turf with modern amenities. The facilities are ideal for players of all ages and skill levels, providing a safe, fun, and competitive environment for recreational soccer.“Our involvement with Soccerex as the pitch provider is a testament to our dedication to enhancing the soccer experience,” said Scott Georgeson, President of Soccer 5 USA.“We are thrilled to showcase our facilities on such a significant platform and to demonstrate how Soccer 5® is setting new standards in the small sided soccer market.”Franchise Opportunities: A Chance to Join the Soccer 5® FamilyIn addition to providing the event's pitch, Soccer 5® will be actively engaging with potential franchisees at Soccerex. The company's franchise model offers a unique opportunity for investors to become part of a rapidly growing brand in the soccer sector. With a proven business model, comprehensive support, and a robust market presence, Soccer 5 is poised for significant expansion.“Soccerex is the ideal venue for us to connect with prospective franchisees who are passionate about soccer and interested in capitalizing on a booming market,” added said Jack Georgeson, Director of Franchise Development.“We are eager to discuss how our franchise model can provide a profitable and fulfilling business opportunity for those looking to invest in the soccer industry.”Key Benefits of the Soccer 5® Franchise ModelTurnkey Operations: Soccer 5® provides a comprehensive franchise package, including site selection, facility design, and operational support. Franchisees benefit from a streamlined process and proven systems that drive success.Brand Strength: As a recognized leader in small sided soccer, Soccer 5® offers franchisees the advantage of a well-established brand with a strong reputation for quality and excellence.Training and Support: Franchisees receive extensive training and ongoing support from the Soccer 5 team, ensuring they have the tools and knowledge needed to operate a successful facility.Market Potential: With the growing popularity of small sided soccer and the increasing demand for high-quality recreational facilities, Soccer 5® provides a promising investment opportunity in a thriving market.Visit Soccer 5 at Soccerex Miami 2024Attendees of Soccerex Miami are encouraged to visit the Soccer 5® pitch, located at the central exhibition area. The Soccer 5® team will be on hand to provide detailed information about the franchise opportunities, answer questions, and discuss how potential partners can get involved.For those interested in scheduling a meeting with a Soccer 5® representative during the event, please contact our franchise development team at ... or visit our website at to learn more.About Soccer 5®Soccer 5 is a leading provider of five-a-side soccer facilities, dedicated to delivering high-quality playing experiences across the United States. With a focus on innovation, player satisfaction, and community engagement, Soccer 5® is transforming the landscape of recreational soccer. For more information, visit .

