Alex Rosenthal Certified As A Florida Supreme Court Certified Civil Court Mediator

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WESTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alex Rosenthal, a highly respected business litigation attorney, has recently been certified as a Florida Supreme Court Certified Civil Court Mediator. This prestigious certification is a testament to Alex Rosenthal's experience with and dedication to resolving disputes through mediation. In addition to this mediation certification, Alex Rosenthal also serves an arbitrator.

With nearly 35 years of experience in the legal field, Alex Rosenthal, a partner with the boutique business litigation law firm, Rosenthal Law Group, in Weston, Florida, has established himself as a skilled litigator. He has successfully represented clients in a wide range of civil cases, including complex business disputes, real estate litigation, commercial landlord tenant litigation and contract disputes.

The Florida Supreme Court Certified Civil Court Mediator certification is a rigorous process that requires candidates to participate in a multi-day training program and to participate in numerous mediations as an observer. There are fewer than 3,500 Florida Supreme Court Certified Civil Court Mediators in the state of Florida.

"I am honored to have received this certification from the Florida Supreme Court," said Rosenthal. "Mediation is a powerful tool for resolving legal disputes, and I am dedicated to using my skills and experience to help parties primarily with business and real estate disputes find common ground and reach a fair and just resolution."

With his new certification, Alex Rosenthal is well-equipped to provide top-notch mediation services to clients in the state of Florida. His commitment to excellence and passion for helping others make him a valuable asset to the legal community.



