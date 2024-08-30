Telangana To Set Up TTD-Like Body For Yadadri Temple

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Aug 30 (IANS) The of Telangana will constitute a board on the lines of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) for the management of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri.

Chief A. Revanth Reddy on Friday directed the officials to initiate steps to constitute a board on the lines of TTD to manage the affairs of Yadadri temple in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

TTD manages the affairs of the famous Venkateshwara Swamy temple atop Tirumala near Tirupati in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister, at a meeting with officials, asked officials to submit his details of the works which are pending as part of the development of the ancient cave shrine.

Popular as Telangana's Tirumala, Yadadri temple was renovated by the previous government of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) at cost of Rs 1,800 crore.

Revanth Reddy wanted officials to give details of the works required to be taken up to provide amenities to devotees and to meet future needs.

He made it clear that the works for the temple development can't be left halfway and underlined the need to take the temple's development to another level.

Revanth Reddy also sought the status report of Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA). He also asked temple authorities to speed up the gold plating of Raja Gopuram.

The gold plating work was taken up as part of the renovation, and it requires 125 kg gold.

On an appeal by then chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, corporate houses, businessmen, public representatives, and politicians had donated nearly 30 kg of gold.

In March 2022, KCR inaugurated the renovated temple. The sanctum sanctorum was reopened after a gap of six years.

After taking over as the first chief minister of Telangana in 2014, KCR had proposed to develop the Yadadri temple on the lines of Tirumala temple.

Revanth Reddy reviewed the development of Yadadri temple as part of SPEED, a new initiative launched by him to boost the state's development.

SPEED (Smart, Proactive, Efficient and Effective Delivery) focuses on completion of 19 projects within the stipulated time.