Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan Put Forward New Ideas And Initiatives To Increase Potential Of OIC
Date
8/30/2024 10:09:01 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
During the 50th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of
the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held on August 29-30
in Yaoundé, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elnur
Mammadov, announced new proposals to enhance the OIC's potential,
Azernews reports.
Speaking at the session, Mammadov expressed gratitude to the
Islamic Republic of Mauritania for its successful chairmanship of
the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers and wished success to the new
chair, Cameroon. He detailed Azerbaijan's efforts to normalize
relations with Armenia following the end of the
Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, while highlighting ongoing
provocations and threats from Armenia that have impeded the peace
process.
Mammadov stressed Azerbaijan's dedication to achieving lasting
regional stability and cooperation. He pointed out that the end of
the armed conflict in 2020 has created a unique opportunity for
both nations to move beyond decades of enmity and build friendly
relations. The Deputy Minister reaffirmed Azerbaijan's commitment
to the normalization process offered to Armenia.
Additionally, Mammadov announced that Azerbaijan will host the
29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change (COP29) later this year, marking the
third consecutive year the event has been held in an OIC member
state. He emphasized that this is a significant opportunity for
Azerbaijan to lead global climate discussions, building on its
recent experience chairing the Non-Aligned Movement.
Mammadov also introduced a proposal for establishing an OIC
Labor Center as part of Azerbaijan's initiatives to increase the
OIC's effectiveness.
The session concluded with the adoption of four resolutions
proposed by Azerbaijan, condemning Armenia's long-standing
occupation and aggression and supporting Azerbaijan's efforts in
reconstruction and development. One resolution also called for
international recognition of the 1992 Khojaly massacre as genocide
and a crime against humanity, urging the global community to
support the "Justice for Khojaly!" campaign.
