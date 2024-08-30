AVTODOM MOTO Altufievo Specialists Told Which DAINESE Motorcycle Equipment Is In Demand Among Buyers In The 2024 Summer Season

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The AVTODOM MOTO Altufievo dealership center conducted a study that determined the preferences of buyers of DAINESE protective equipment in the 2024 summer season.



DAINESE has been producing products that ensure the safety of motorcyclists for over fifty years. The company has been setting trends in the motorcycle equipment since 1972. The Italian brand was the first to develop composite protection made of several layers of hard materials on the outside and soft ones on the inside. This allows for the dissipation and absorption of impact energy. DAINESE is the first company to launch knee sliders on the market. DAINESE made a revolution in 1981. It released equipment designed for a sporty fit for motorcycle riders during training and competitions. This approach significantly improved the aerodynamics and safety of the owners of high-speed vehicles. All motorcycle suits have been sewn according to this principle since then.



Sales of iconic protective gear started in AVTODOM MOTO Altufievo on July 1, 2024. It is located in the north of Moscow, at the address 85th km of the Moscow Ring Road, vl.5, p.1. The entire range of the legendary DAINESE brand is available to customers: motorcycle jackets, motorcycle gloves, motorcycle trousers, motorcycle boots, accessories, T-shirts, sweaters, sweatshirts, backpacks and bags, AGV helmets. The company's specialists have noted a consistently high demand for products since the beginning of the new motorcycle season. DAINESE equipment and accessories are in demand among customers regardless of gender and age.



Motorcycle jackets, helmets and gloves are in the top three sales. Motorcycle trousers are in fourth place. Boots are in fifth place. Backpacks are in sixth place. Buyers usually buy T-shirts and sweaters as gifts. These occupy seventh place in the sales rating. Motorcycle jackets are the leader, 60% of buyers choose them. 40% of sales are made up of other items of motorcycle equipment. Motorcycle equipment is in equal demand among men and women.



There is no clear gender division among fans of the DAINESE brand. Both sexes are represented almost equally. Men make up 65% of buyers. Women make up 35%. The main age of those purchasing DAINESE equipment and accessories is from 25 to 45 years. 90% of buyers are both motorcyclists and car enthusiasts. Only 10% of customers own only a motorcycle.



