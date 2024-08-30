Agriculture Ministry And Baku State University Discuss Opportunities For Cooperation
The Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, met with the
Rector of Baku State University (BSU), Elchin Babayev,
Azernews reports.
During the meeting, they discussed the possibilities of
cooperation between the Ministry of Agriculture and Baku State
University.
According to the Public Relations and Information Department of
the Ministry of Agriculture, Minister Majnun Mammadov provided
detailed information to the guests about the main directions of the
country's agricultural development strategy, state support for the
agricultural sector, the activities of the ministry, and the
innovative projects being implemented. It was noted that, as in all
sectors of the economy, special attention is given to the
development of the agricultural sector and the application of high
technologies in this field.
Minister Majnun Mammadov stated that the intensive development
of agriculture directly depends on professional personnel. He added
that there is an increasing need in Azerbaijan for professional
personnel and specialists who are capable of efficiently using
modern machinery and technologies that contribute to increased
productivity in the agricultural sector. Emphasizing this, Minister
Mammadov touched upon the importance of cooperation with Baku State
University, which is distinguished by its significant role and
reputation in the field of higher education and in the training of
highly qualified specialists.
Rector Elchin Babayev, in turn, provided the meeting
participants with detailed information about the university's
material and technical base, the training of specialists for the
labor market, the enhancement of their professional skills, and the
scientific research conducted at the university. He noted that one
of the main goals is to train highly qualified pedagogical,
engineering-technical, and scientific specialists who possess
fundamental knowledge and innovative research skills in line with
global standards, are competitive in both international and
national labor markets, and are educated with a sense of
patriotism.
During the meeting, the parties extensively discussed issues of
strengthening human resources, scientific research, and production
collaboration between the Ministry of Agriculture and Baku State
University. Both sides emphasized their confidence that cooperation
in the fields of education and scientific research would make a
significant contribution to the development of the agricultural
sector.
