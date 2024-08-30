Azerbaijan's CEC Informs CIS Delegation On Process Of Preparation For Parliamentary Elections
On August 30, the Chairman of the Central Election Commission
(CEC), Mazahir Panahov, met with the delegation led by Leonid
Anfimov, head of the observation mission of the Commonwealth of
Independent States (CIS) and First Deputy Secretary-General of the
CIS, who is visiting Azerbaijan to observe the snap parliamentary
elections, Azernews reports.
The CEC Chairman noted that Azerbaijan has close relations with
the member states of the CIS.
Mazahir Panahov provided the guests with detailed information
about the number of voters, polling stations, observers, the
printing of ballots, and other matters. He mentioned that
representatives of international organizations have come to
Azerbaijan to observe the elections. He stated that the
preparations for the elections have been carried out in accordance
with the requirements of the Azerbaijani Election Code, and
comprehensive conditions have been created to ensure that voters
can cast their votes comfortably.
The CEC Chairman emphasized that the parliamentary elections are
being held for the first time in the liberated territories, noting
that 54 polling stations have been established in Karabakh and
Eastern Zangezur, with over 42,000 voters in these areas. He also
mentioned that a total of 1,000 webcams have been installed across
the country to monitor the elections.
Leonid Anfimov stated that the preparations for the snap
parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan have been organized at a high
level and that the election legislation is in accordance with
international standards.
The guest emphasized that Azerbaijan is a country where peace
and stability prevail, which naturally has a positive impact on the
election process.
"As the CIS observation mission, we previously observed the
presidential elections held in Azerbaijan on February 7, where we
witnessed the people's trust and confidence in their leader, the
high level of organization, and the solidarity of the people. We
hope that the parliamentary elections scheduled for September 1
will proceed at the same pace," Leonid Anfimov stated.
