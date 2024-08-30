Ukrainians May Own Up To 5 Million Units Of Unregistered Firearms - Interior Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainians may have 2 to 5 million units of unregistered weapons, says Deputy of Internal Affairs Bohdan Drapyatyi.

The official spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"It is impossible to estimate the precise amount. At the same time, according to the data from our European partners, our population may have from two to five million units of unregistered weapons," said Drapyatyi.

According to the official, the adoption by parliament of the draft law on allowing civilians to register weapons, ammunition, and trophy arms will provide an opportunity to solve the issue of unregistered weapons.

Russian officer ordered to kill residents of Kyiv region to be tried in absentia

"Then we will have more accurate information on how many weapons our citizens own," Drapyatyi added.

As reported, on August 20, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on improving the procedure for obtaining, registering, and handling firearms.

The legislation covers firearms that were handed out to the civilian population under martial law.

It is assumed that state-owned weapons may be used by civilians under martial law and must be returned to the National Police within 90 days of its termination or lifting.

The law shall enter into force on November 25, 2024.

This is an illustrative photo