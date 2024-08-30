Dyson's Cutting-Edge Hair Styling Innovation To Shine At Dubai Fashion Week For The Fourth Consecutive Edition

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dyson will style hair looks for all designers in the Spring/Summer 2025 edition, including the highly anticipated closing show by Roberto Cavalli, the iconic house's first showcase in the Middle East

DUBAI, UAE – August 30, 2024: Dyson is set to showcase its revolutionary hair innovations on the runway once again at Dubai Fashion Week, taking over the backstage hair styling with its team of professional stylists throughout the Spring/Summer 2025 edition of the region's definitive fashion fixture.

Dubai Fashion Week, which was founded by Dubai Design District (d3) and the Arab Fashion Council, kicks off on Sunday, 1 September and runs until 7 September.

As official hair technology partner for Dubai Fashion Week, which is the city's official fashion week, Dyson will provide hair styling solutions for all designer shows throughout the week, including the highly anticipated debut of Roberto Cavalli for the closing show.

As this season's Guest of Honour, it is the first time the iconic fashion house will grace the runway in the region. Dyson's expert stylists will play a crucial role in bringing Cavalli's creative vision to life, ensuring that every model on the runway exudes the brand's signature glamour with impeccable hair styling.

Dyson's versatile tools will be in the hands of some of the industry's top hair stylists during the event, led by Dyson's Middle East Season Stylist Sebastian Iskander, ensuring every model's look is perfected with precision and innovation. The Dyson Supersonic rTM professional hair dryer and the Dyson CorraleTM straightener will be the stars of backstage, providing stylists with the best in hair care technology whilst ensuring models' hair is protected.

Dyson will also have a dedicated VIP room and content creation space within d3, where exclusive guests will be invited to get styled by Dyson experts before the show, as well as experience the full range of hair products including the Dyson Supersonic NuralTM hair dryer, Dyson AirstraitTM straightener, Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler, and Dyson CorraleTM straightener, and the newly launched Dyson OnTracTM noise-cancelling headphones.

Dyson's participation in Dubai Fashion Week SS25 will see the brand showcase the potential of its versatile tools in front of some of the world's most coveted front rows, where fashion and innovation intersect on the international stage.





