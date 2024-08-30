President Ilham Aliyev Makes Phone Call To President Of Belarus
On August 30, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, made a phone call to Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of
the Republic of Belarus, Azernews reports.
The head of state congratulated Aleksandr Lukashenko on his
birthday, wishing him good health and continued success in his
endeavors.
The President of Belarus expressed his gratitude to President
Ilham Aliyev for his attention and congratulations.
During the phone conversation, they commended the successful
development of friendly relations between the two countries in
various areas.
Touching upon the importance of high-level contacts, they
reiterated that President Aleksandr Lukashenko's state visit to
Azerbaijan this year had contributed to the further strengthening
of bilateral ties.
The heads of state exchanged views on the prospects for
bilateral cooperation and upcoming contacts.
