President Ilham Aliyev Receives Delegation From Grand National Assembly Of Turkiye

( MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation consisting of members of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye led by Samil Ayrim, head of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye interparliamentary friendship group, Azernews reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.