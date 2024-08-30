Azerbaijan, Cambodia Strengthen Partnership In Mine Action
Date
8/30/2024 5:19:11 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The collaboration between Azerbaijan and Cambodia in combating
the threat of landmines is growing stronger. This development was
highlighted during a recent visit by a delegation from the Mine
Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), led by ANAMA
Board Chairman Vugar Suleymanov, to the Kingdom of Cambodia,
Azernews reports.
The ANAMA delegation engaged in discussions with key Cambodian
officials, including Prum Sofeakmonkul, Vice President of the
Cambodia Demining and Mine victims Assistance Agency (CMAA); Lee
Panhariz, Executive Director of CMAA; and Heng Ratana, Director
General of the Cambodia Mine Clearance Center (CMAC). These
meetings focused on sharing expertise in mine threat management,
exploring future cooperation opportunities, and discussing demining
methodologies and training programs.
The delegation also met with the ASEAN department of Cambodia's
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as well
as Ke Sovann, the Deputy Secretary of State responsible for mine
threat issues. During this meeting, both nations, which are heavily
affected by landmines and unexploded ordnance, discussed the extent
of the mine threat and potential areas for bilateral
cooperation.
Shovgi Mehdizade, Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and
Plenipotentiary to Cambodia, joined the discussions and
activities.
As part of the visit, the ANAMA team toured the CMAC Training
Center to review its training capabilities, teaching methods, and
resources. They also visited Siem Reap province, one of Cambodia's
most mine-contaminated areas, to observe demining operations,
including manual demining and the use of demining dogs and
rats.
The delegation also explored the "Peace Museum" at CMAC, which
showcases landmines, explosive remnants of war, and various
historical exhibits illustrating Cambodia's ongoing struggle with
landmines.
The exchange of knowledge and experience with Southeast Asian
countries that have extensive backgrounds in mine action is
expected to significantly enhance the future operations of
ANAMA.
