Celebrate 10 Years Of Webos And Immerse Yourself In Entertainment With LG Streaming Week

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) LG (LG) is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its pioneering webOS with the LG Streaming Week event, where customers who purchase an LG TV will enjoy full access for a limited time to an extensive lineup of streaming services.



Perfect for parents of little ones, Baby Shark World will be available throughout the September 9 to October 13 promotion, with bigger kids gaining access to Blacknut cloud gaming for five weeks. Additionally, Apple TV+ and Apple Music, Paramount+, AMC+, Prime Video, MUBI, and Crunchyroll, as well as Shahid, YANGO PLAY and DAZN, will ensure that whatever generation streamers belong to, they'll be entirely entertained.



At the heart of the promotion is LG's unrivaled customer-centric technology, like the LG OLED evo C4, a masterpiece of home entertainment designed to enhance the viewing experience. Powered by the alpha 9 AI Processor 4K Gen7, the evo C4 delivers exceptional sound and picture quality, making it ideal for everything from Boomer movie nights to Zoomer gaming marathons.



The evo C4 is more than just a TV: it's a gateway to endless entertainment. With AI Customization, AI Picture, and AI Sound Pro, the TV adapts intelligently to the environment, ensuring every scene is optimized for the best possible experience.



In fact, it's been designed to meet the dynamic needs of today's young screen-savants, with the Brightness Booster, powered by an advanced Light Boosting Algorithm, ensuring that visuals are brighter and more vibrant, and the TV's Brightness Control detecting ambient light and adjusting the picture accordingly, guaranteeing crisp and clear visuals, day or night.



Paired with the power of Dolby Atmos, which surrounds listeners with Spatial Audio, the evo C4 turns any room into a concert hall or a cinematic universe. For movie buffs and gamers, Dolby Vision, VRR, G-Sync, and Freesync deliver visuals that are as smooth and lifelike as possible.



During LG Streaming Week, customers can take advantage of this limited-time offer and unlock a world of entertainment possibilities. With its ultra-slim design and cutting-edge features, the LG OLED evo C4 is the perfect centerpiece for any modern living room, offering an elevated viewing experience that resonates with all ages.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Home Entertainment Company is a recognized innovator in televisions and audio-video systems. LG offers an elevated home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED TVs, which, in 2023 mark the 10th anniversary, and QNED LED TVs powered by the innovative webOS smart TV platform. Aiming to help provide consumers with top-class user experience, all of LG's home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production all the way through to disposal. For more news on LG, visit .

Permalink