Arab MOI Officials Hail UN Regional Center For Combating Cybercrime In Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The first of officials in charge of combating information crimes within Arab interior ministries hailed the establishment of the United Nations regional center for combating cybercrime in Doha.

Under the chairmanship of the State of Qatar, the two-day event which concluded at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers Council in Tunis, urged the relevant agencies in member states to communicate with it to determine needs and possible training opportunities.

Chaired by Director of the Economic and Crimes Combating Department at the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier Ali Hassan Al Kubaisi, the event reviewed the experiences of countries and the challenges they face in the field of information technology crimes, and discussed a draft Arab plan to confront crimes committed using artificial intelligence. It also requested the General Secretariat of the Council to begin preparing an Arab action plan to prevent information technology crimes in the Arab region in cooperation with the center.

The participants also called on the General Secretariat, in cooperation with the center, to consider the possibility of holding a meeting between officials responsible for combating information technology crimes in member states, and representatives of social media networks and major companies operating in the Internet field to study the possibility of cooperation to confront information technology crimes.

They stressed the importance of implementing field training for Arab countries to measure the readiness of the relevant authorities to deal with information technology crimes, and organizing a workshop for officials in this field.

