Mobile Library Ignites Reading Passion At 'Back-To-School' Campaign

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A mobile library bus, stocked with more than 150 from the of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), has become a highlight of Msheireb Galleria's 'Back to School' campaign, drawing 150-200 young readers daily since its launch on August 25.

This initiative, organised by MoEHE in collaboration with Mowasalat (Karwa), Msheireb Properties, and Me Visual Company, aims to prepare students for the upcoming academic year (2024-2025) through a mix of educational and recreational activities.

“Participants are required to read books, and we've also included LED screens and other educational resources. The bus also offers storytelling sessions and other interactive activities, which are popular to children,” Me Visual Company project manager Mostafa Sawda told Gulf Times on the sidelines of the event.

Despite the intense summer heat, he said the mobile library has seen a“very positive response,” with a large number of children visiting daily from 4pm to 10pm.

The bus is part of the broader 'Checklist' competition, which includes stages such as The Stage, Arts and Crafts, The Classroom, Workshops, Reading Corner, Donation Station, Stationery and Retail, and Canteen.

Sawda underscored the campaign's success in fostering a growing interest in reading among young people. He cited the diverse nationalities of the children who visit, making the bus a“melting pot of cultures.”

In addition to offering a variety of books, he said the bus provides interactive activities, including areas for drawing and painting. The campaign also features activities aimed at evoking old school memories, such as a classroom displaying vintage school books, tools, pictures, and films.

“You have to go inside the bus and read at least one book to get a stamp and complete the checklist. We are giving vouchers to kids who complete the checklist,” Sawda explained.

He added that the 'Back to School' campaign stirred a passion for reading among children, creating a positive and interactive environment that encourages learning and cultural exchange.

The campaign, themed“My School, My Second Home” and scheduled to conclude tomorrow (August 31), invites parents and students to engage and take part in a number of educational and fun-filled activities.

