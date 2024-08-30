GAC Foils Marijuana Smuggling

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The General Authority of (GAC) has foiled an attempt to smuggle 17kg of the illicit drug marijuana into Qatar, a post on X said.

The seizure happened when the unit concerned of the of Interior suspected a number packages and referred them to customs officers at Hamad and the southern for inspection.

The GAC has posted a of the operation on X. The drugs were concealed in packages containing some other items and handicrafts. After inspection using an X-ray device, the drugs were found hidden inside the cavities of wooden pallets.

MENAFN30082024000067011011ID1108620126