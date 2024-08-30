GAC Foils Marijuana Smuggling
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The General Authority of customs (GAC) has foiled an attempt to smuggle 17kg of the illicit drug marijuana into Qatar, a post on X said.
The seizure happened when the unit concerned of the Ministry of Interior suspected a number packages and referred them to customs officers at Hamad port and the southern ports for inspection.
The GAC has posted a video of the operation on X. The drugs were concealed in packages containing some other items and handicrafts. After inspection using an X-ray device, the drugs were found hidden inside the cavities of wooden pallets.
