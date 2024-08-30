FM, Iranian Counterpart Talk De-Escalation Efforts In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 30 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, on Friday, discussed with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, the state of the region and the risky Israeli escalation in the occupied West and surrounding areas, as well as the measures to halt Israeli aggression against Gaza.During a phone conversation, Safadi congratulated Araghchi and wished him well in his new position as the new foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.Safadi emphasized that halting Israeli aggression toward Gaza is the first step in preventing a regional war from spreading throughout the region and lowering the risk of hazardous escalation.The two ministers also spoke on a variety of bilateral topics, emphasizing the need to maintain an open and honest communication in order to resolve any unresolved matters and build partnerships based on respect and cooperation.During the call, the two ministers followed up on the talks held by Safadi with the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Bagheri Kani, in Tehran on August 4, 2024.The two ministers decided to get together next month at the UN General Assembly sessions.