Kansas Lawmakers Discuss Proposal To Jail Farmers Growing 'Hot Hemp'
Date
8/30/2024 4:21:35 AM
Local prosecutors in Kansas working in collaboration with one lobbyist and law enforcement are discussing an amendment that could send farmers to prison for more than a decade. The amendment, as
proposed by the Kansas County
and District Attorneys Association, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Stand Up for Kansas executive director, would kick into effect after a lab test measuring whether hemp products had more than 1% THC content is conducted.
Currently, the state of Kansas and the U.S. Department of Agriculture permit the harvesting, processing and marketing of hemp with no more than...
