German Multi-Instrumentalist Bernward Koch Unveils Sublime 16Th Album: Calming Colors

Calming Colors marks the second album under Koch's newly founded label, Tree Tales Records

Pianist and multi-instrumentalist Bernward Koch's compositions are embedded in sensitive, harmonious arrangements.

Embedded in sensitive, harmonious arrangements, the is calming and uplifting in a picturesque and gentle manner.

- Bernward KochBRUNN, GERMANY, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, German composer, pianist and multi-instrumentalist Bernward Koch released his 16th new age album Calming Colors . The serene collection consists of 12 piano-based tracks with instrumentation, carefully crafted to provide listeners with a unique and relaxing musical experience. It is available worldwide in both physical and digital formats:Koch is amongst the most highly-played artists in the new age genre. His compositions are often described as catchy and striking melodies, interpreted in a picturesque and gentle manner. The new album, Calming Colors, received high praise from music writer Robin James, who said,“Every note fits into a tapestry of unusual tranquility; the pacing is like breathing, each in-out cycle is perfect without being absolutely identical.”In a recent feature story on WDR , Germany's largest radio and television studio, Koch provided greater insight to the artistry that created his new album. He noted,“You have the opportunity to travel through music. You enter another world by making music and composing.”The humble artist's music has inspired hundreds of fans to reach out to share the comfort his music has brought to their lives. Renowned piano music reviewer Kathy Parsons, of MainlyPiano, praises the transcendence of the music, writing“Bernward's gentle melodies and deeply expressive compositions have the ability to transport us to a place of beauty and calm, and who couldn't use more of that?”Koch was Calming Colors' producer, composer and arranger, and he also played piano, keyboards, guitar, and bells. Joining him on the album are Christiane Boehm - Flute (#12); Moritz Koch - Electric Guitar (#12); Christoph Koch - Congas, Percussion (#12). The album was mastered at The Bakery, Culver City, CA.In 1988, Koch debuted in the United States with the release of his first album, Flowing, which entered the Billboard New Age Charts along with his second album, Laguna De La Vera (1992). His main instrument is the piano, often supplemented by other instruments such as synthesizer, flute, guitar and percussion. His music has been played on numerous international airlines including United Airlines, Lufthansa and Korean Airlines, and was certified as Anti Stress Music by Utah's Weber State University. After being accepted as a GRAMMY(R) voting member of The Recording Academy, Koch released his 15th album, Tree Tales (2022), through his newly founded label, Tree Tales Records.Calming Colors marks the second album under Koch's Tree Tales Records, which is distributed by A-Train Entertainment. The album is streaming on all major platforms and the CD is available for purchase from most music retailers.For media inquiries, or to request review copies, contact ... or ....Tracks1. Distant Bell (4:01)2. Solemnly (3:15)1. Meadow Dreams (3:07)2. Sunny Fields (3:44)3. Children's Lullaby (2:52)4. Windy Walk (3:41)5. Forever Green (3:35)6. Little Daydream (4:09)7. Autumn Light (3:46)8. Calming Colors (4:44)9. Sweet Solitude (3:50)10. Walk On The Beach (5:08)LinksSmartlink:Official Website:Amazon Store:Bandcamp:About The ArtistGerman composer, pianist and multi-instrumentalist Bernward Koch's compositions are always characterized by catchy and striking melodies. Embedded in sensitive, harmonious arrangements, the music is interpreted in a picturesque and gentle manner. The main instrument is the piano, often supplemented by other instruments such as synthesizer, flute, guitar and percussion. An important inspiration is the gentle hilly landscape of his home in South Westphalia (NRW, Germany). In 2022, Bernward Koch produced an exclusive piece of music for a new research project of the Els for Autism Foundation at the Els Centre of Excellence in Jupiter, Florida. The content preparation was created in collaboration with the Executive Director of Els, Dr. Marlene Sotelo. The composition, entitled 'Rising Soul', specifically helps autistic people, which was also reported on by the BBC. In 2022, his new album Tree Tales was released for the first time on Koch's own newly-founded label, Tree Tales Records, with international distribution by A-Train Entertainment in California; Calming Colors is the name of his new album that will be released worldwide on August 30, 2024.

Bernward Koch - The Key (official music video, 4K)

