ADIHEX 2024: Sets Its Sights On The Hunting, Shooting Sports Guns And Equipment Sector

Visitors can explore Emirati traditions alongside cutting-edge innovations, showcasing the UAE's evolving culture in the guns and shooting sports sector.

Interactive exhibitions bring the UAE's environmental heritage to life through hands-on activities and workshops. Participants can discover the thrill of competitive shooting, testing their skills in unique competitions hosted by renowned experts.

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 29 August, 2024 – The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) returns for its 21st edition in 2024, once again establishing itself as the premier destination for hunting and shooting enthusiasts across the region. ADIHEX is the only event in the UAE that permits visitors to purchase hunting and shooting weapons, creating a unique platform for industry leaders to showcase the latest advancements in gun technology and exquisite craftsmanship.

Under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers' Club, ADIHEX 2024 is set to showcase a wide array of initiatives and exhibits that underscore the UAE's commitment to preserving its cultural and natural heritage. ADIHEX 2024 will be held at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from August 31 to September 8.

Set to be the largest iteration yet, this year's event will be a remarkable showcase of the UAE's rich environmental and cultural legacy, giving visitors the opportunity to discover, engage with, and immerse themselves in the nation's dynamic past and forward-thinking future.

This year, the Hunting, Shooting Sports Guns and Equipment Sector is set to draw record crowds. With an unparalleled focus on quality, durability, and safety, exhibitors at ADIHEX consistently push the boundaries of innovation, unveiling rare and remarkable firearms that leave a lasting impact on the world of hunting and shooting. From masterfully crafted rifles to cutting-edge shooting accessories, the exhibition brings together the best in the field, drawing in both experienced hunters and newcomers alike.

According to data from Statista, the UAE's hunting and shooting sports industry is poised for considerable growth. The demand for hunting and shooting equipment reflects the nation's evolving sports and outdoor culture, with the Sports Equipment Market projected to generate $71.75 million in revenue by 2024. This sector is expected to experience a robust annual growth rate of 6.26%, driving the market to an impressive $97.18 million by 2029. By then, the number of active participants in this market is set to reach 1.9 million, with user penetration climbing to 19.3%, demonstrating the UAE's increasing appetite for high-quality hunting and outdoor gear.

Caracal, a UAE-based firearms manufacturer and proud sponsor of ADIHEX 2024, exemplifies this upward trend with its dedication to producing top-tier weapons. Their product line, which includes the renowned Caracal F and Caracal C pistols, CAR 814 assault rifle, and the CSR sniper rifle series, is designed to withstand the harshest environments, ensuring reliability, accuracy, and superior performance. As a leading participant in both regional and global defence and hunting exhibitions, Caracal's presence at ADIHEX further reinforces its status as a key player in the arms industry.

Another prominent exhibitor and sponsor are MP3 International Trading Agencies, a long-standing participant at ADIHEX since 2005. Based in Abu Dhabi, MP3 International is known for its extensive range of hunting rifles, shooting accessories, and related equipment. Their commitment to quality and strict adherence to the UAE's rigorous firearms regulations has made them a trusted name among both amateur and professional hunters. The company's continued involvement in ADIHEX underscores its alignment with the UAE's growing hunting and shooting culture.

The Hunting, Shooting Sports Guns & Equipment sector at ADIHEX 2024 also offers a glimpse into the art and science behind firearms manufacturing. Visitors can explore a wide array of products, including air rifles, scopes, and customised hunting accessories, presented by top-tier exhibitors who reflect the latest global trends in the industry.

ADIHEX 2024 will also feature a variety of shooting competitions, including those hosted at the Battle Park Stand and the Tasleeh Stand, offering a dynamic experience for enthusiasts and professionals alike who enjoy an adrenaline-filled experience. These events, integral to the exhibition's programme, celebrate precision, focus, and the pursuit of excellence in shooting sports, contributing to the UAE's vision of fostering a thriving sports culture.

As ADIHEX continues to contribute to the UAE's evolving outdoor culture, it remains an essential platform for advancing the nation's hunting and shooting sports industry. Through partnerships with industry leaders like Caracal and MP3 International Trading Agencies and other top exhibitors, the event is setting the stage for a future where the UAE is recognised as a global leader in the fields of hunting, sports, and outdoor adventure.