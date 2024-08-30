Pentagon To Help With Security Of US Presidential Candidates
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved a request for
additional military support capabilities for the Secret Service to
protect the presidential and vice presidential candidates in the
upcoming elections, Azernews reports, citing Reuters.
Sabrina Singh, the Pentagon's deputy press secretary, did not
provide details on the type of support that would be provided, but
said Austin's Northern Command has ordered Secret Service support
around the country for the security of the candidates.
It is noted that this support will continue until the elections
to be held on November 5, and then until the swearing-in ceremony
of the elected president and vice-president in January 2025.
Meanwhile, a Secret Service spokesman said security operations
have been stepped up following the July 13 assassination attempt on
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.
