Sandeep Marwah Collaborates With United Nations On Global Initiatives

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New York, July 28, 2024 – Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT University and Marwah Studios, proudly announced his long-standing collaboration with the United Nations during a press briefing at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. Dr. Marwah highlighted his involvement with various UN bodies, particularly the United Nations Information Centre in New Delhi, India.



Dr. Marwah stated,“It is my privilege to be at the Headquarters of the United Nations and have the opportunity to meet important figures from different UN departments. We have been working hand in hand with the United Nations in New Delhi, especially with the United Nations Information Centre at Lodi Estate. Our collaboration has led to the production of several impactful films on social themes as suggested by the United Nations.”



Under the banner of Marwah Films and Video Production, Dr. Marwah has produced notable films including:



A Letter to My SON directed by Anand Mohan

The Paper Plane by Kritika Singh

Theist by Feroz Ahmed

Comeback by Lovashish

Jeene Do by Rupal

Pankh by Jyoti Kaushik

Steps Towards a Greener Earth by Namgyal Tsewang

Kishmish by Pankaj Dubey

Dr. Marwah has also served as a patron to the Indian Federation of United Nations Associations (IFUNA), supporting their initiatives over the years. His dedication to promoting global peace and unity through art and culture is further exemplified by his work with the World Peace Development and Research Foundation (WPDRF). This foundation has organized over 7,500 events involving people from 156 countries, spreading the message of peace, love, and unity.



“We have nominated approximately 20,000 student ambassadors from 145 countries to advocate for peace as their religion. This initiative has been supported by AAFT University and Marwah Studios,” Dr. Marwah remarked.



Dr. Marwah's commitment to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is evident in the more than 100 events conducted annually. These events highlight various UN-propagated subjects through workshops, seminars, symposiums, interactive programs, festivals, and religious and spiritual activities.“Our aim is to unite people globally,” Dr. Marwah emphasized, noting his leadership roles in 117 organizations and his recognition as a cultural ambassador to 75 nations.



