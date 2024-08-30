Membrane Bioreactor Market Targets $6.7 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the membrane bioreactor market size was valued at $3 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $6.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Membrane Bioreactors (MBRs) are advanced wastewater treatment systems that combine biological treatment with membrane filtration. The application of MBRs is widespread and has gained significant attention in recent years due to their effectiveness in treating various types of wastewaters.

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the highest membrane bioreactor market share in 2022. The Asia-Pacific region has a large and growing population, resulting in increased demand for clean water. MBRs play a vital role in providing efficient and high-quality wastewater treatment, contributing to the sustainable management of water resources.

The major players operating in the industry include Toray Industries, Inc., Koch Separation Solutions, KUBOTA Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Veolia, General Electric, WEHRLE-WERK AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation., and Aquatech International LLC.

The membrane bioreactor market is being driven by a combination of regulatory demands, water scarcity concerns, technological advancements, urbanization trends, and a growing emphasis on sustainability. These factors collectively contribute to the increasing adoption and expansion of MBR systems across various sectors and geographic regions.

Growing public awareness of environmental issues and sustainability has led to increased demand for environmentally friendly wastewater treatment technologies. MBRs align with these concerns by producing treated water that is of higher quality and poses less risk to ecosystems.

MBRs are suitable for decentralized wastewater treatment applications, which is especially important in areas where centralized infrastructure is lacking. Their compact footprint and ability to produce high-quality effluent make them viable options for small communities and remote locations.

MBRs are commonly used for treating municipal wastewater. They effectively remove organic matter, nutrients (nitrogen and phosphorus), suspended solids, and pathogens, producing high-quality treated water that can be discharged into the environment or reused for non-potable purposes.

MBRs are employed in various industries, such as food and beverage, chemical manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and more. They can handle complex and variable wastewater compositions, ensuring efficient removal of pollutants and compliance with discharge regulations.

MBRs have been used for specialized applications such as treating high-strength industrial wastewaters, landfill leachate, and wastewater with challenging characteristics like high salinity or extreme pH levels.

Membrane bioreactors offer a versatile and effective solution for a wide range of wastewater treatment applications, addressing water scarcity, pollution, and environmental protection challenges.

MBR-treated effluent can be further treated to produce reclaimed water that can be used for irrigation, industrial processes, or even indirect potable water supply. The membrane filtration step in MBRs provides a barrier that effectively removes pathogens and contaminants, producing high-quality water suitable for various reuse applications.

MBRs are used in remote areas or small communities where access to centralized wastewater treatment infrastructure is limited. Their compact design and ability to produce high-quality effluent make them suitable for decentralized treatment systems.

MBRs are employed in environmentally sensitive areas where strict effluent quality standards are required. This includes locations near aquatic ecosystems, protected zones, and areas with stringent water quality regulations.

By configuration, the submerged segment was the largest revenue contributor in 2022, and it is anticipated to register the CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

By product, the hollow fiber segment was the largest revenue contributor in 2022.

By end use industry, the municipal segment was the largest revenue contributor in 2022 while industrial anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

