Hezbollah Claims Suicide Drone Attack On Israeli Military Site

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Aug 30 (NNN-NNA) – Hezbollah claimed yesterday afternoon, it launched a drone attack on the headquarters of the 210th Golan Division of the Israeli army, achieving a“direct” hit.

“In response to the enemy's and assassinations that targeted the Bekaa and Masnaa regions, our fighters attacked with squadrons of suicide drones, the headquarters of the 210th Golan Division in the Nafah barracks, northern Israel, hitting targets accurately,” the Shiite group stated.

Hezbollah added in separate statements that, its fighters also attacked the Israeli sites of Ruwaisat al-Alam and Al-Samaqa, as well as, the barracks of Zar'it and Dovev.

Meanwhile, Lebanese military sources said that, Israeli drones and warplanes, yesterday launched nine raids on four Lebanese border towns and villages, destroying nine homes and damaging about 20 others.– NNN-NNA