عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 30: Check Price Of 18K,22K,24K

Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 30: Check Price Of 18K,22K,24K


8/30/2024 2:00:14 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city of Kolkata on 30th August 2024. Check out prices of 18k, 22k, 24k


Kolkata <a target="_blank" href="https://menafn.com/MenaGoogleSearch.aspx?cx=partner-pub-1786942026589567%3Asao396-3ere&cof=FORID%3A10&ie=ISO-8859-1&q=Gold&sa=Search#1141" class ="search_links_in_body">Gold</a> Rate Today, August 30: Check Price Of 18K,22K,24K Image

The Price of gold in Kolkata today, August 30 per gram of 22 carat is ₹6,885 and ₹7,229 for 24 carat


Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 30: Check Price Of 18K,22K,24K Image

1 gram - ₹6,885
₹6,885 (yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 55,080 ₹ 55,080 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 68,850 ₹68,850 (yesterday)


Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 30: Check Price Of 18K,22K,24K Image

1 gram - ₹7,229
₹7,229 (Yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 57,832
₹ 57,832 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 72,290
₹ 72,290 (Yesterday)


Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 30: Check Price Of 18K,22K,24K Image

8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata yesterday was ₹ 57,832


Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 30: Check Price Of 18K,22K,24K Image

8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata on 28th August was ₹ 57,664


Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 30: Check Price Of 18K,22K,24K Image

8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata on 27 August was ₹ 57,664

MENAFN30082024007385015968ID1108618267


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search