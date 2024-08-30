Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 30: Check Price Of 18K,22K,24K

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city of Kolkata on 30th August 2024. Check out prices of 18k, 22k, 24k

The Price of in Kolkata today, August 30 per gram of 22 carat is ₹6,885 and ₹7,229 for 24 carat

1 gram - ₹6,885

₹6,885 (yesterday)

8 grams - ₹ 55,080 ₹ 55,080 (yesterday)

10 grams - ₹ 68,850 ₹68,850 (yesterday)

1 gram - ₹7,229

₹7,229 (Yesterday)

8 grams - ₹ 57,832

₹ 57,832 (yesterday)

10 grams - ₹ 72,290

₹ 72,290 (Yesterday)

8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata yesterday was ₹ 57,832

8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata on 28th August was ₹ 57,664

8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata on 27 August was ₹ 57,664