Mohandas Pai Targets K'taka Govt Over Bengaluru's Poor Show In Hurun Rich List

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The recently released Hurun India Rich List 2024 highlighted the rising trend of a surge in the wealth of some of India's top billionaires. This time, the list of billionaires hit a triple century. The report also sheds light upon the cities that most Indian billionaires prefer for living.

Metro cities like Mumbai and New Delhi witnessed a rise in billionaire residents. Meanwhile, India's silicone city, Bengaluru, declined on the list and was placed below Hyderabad .

Highlighting the degradation of Bengaluru's performance on the Hurun India Rich List 2024 ranking, former CFO and Board Member at Infosys, TV Mohandas Pai , called out the Karnataka government for failing to develop the city over the years.

While drawing attention towards Bengaluru's performance in Hurun India Rich List 2024, the businessman shared a post on X and tagged Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakuma , Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan , Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, etc.

“Bengaluru has lost out to Hyderabad in the rich list for first time. Sign of times to come with no development but grandiose projects? Very depressing lack of governance,” Pai wrote in his post.

India's financial capital, Mumbai, is the residence of the maximum number of billionaires in the country. The metro city also surpassed China's capital city of Beijing and became the 'billionaire capital' of Asia. Mumbai is followed by New Delhi. Hyderabad is placed in third place, whereas Bengaluru is in fourth place, followed by Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad.

Adani Group founder Gautam Adani ranked first on the Hurun India Rich List 2024 leaving behind Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

With a total wealth of about ₹11.6 lakh crore, Adani secured the first position. The wealth of Adani and his family grew by 95 per cent.

According to the list, the total wealth of Ambani and his family stood at ₹10.1 lakh crore. The Shiv Nadar family captured the third spot in the Hurun India Rich List 2024.

The vaccine maker Cyrus S Poonawalla and the family of Serum Institute of India hold the fourth position in the list followed by Dilip Shanghvi of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.