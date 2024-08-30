Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Apologises For Remarks On Rival K Kavitha's Bail, Says 'Taken Out Of Context'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Telangana Chief Revanth Reddy apologised for his remarks on bail granted to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha by the Supreme Court in cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. He called himself "a firm believer of the judicial process" and said, "The remarks attributed to me in such reports have been taken out of context."

The Supreme Court granted Kavitha bail in Delhi excise policy cases on August 27. She walked out of Tihar Jail in Delhi late Tuesday evening.

Following her release, Reddy raised doubts over how Kavitha secured bail within five months when Manish Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister of Delhi, got it after remaining behind bars for 15 months and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is yet to get the relief.

"It is a fact that BRS worked for the victory of the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. There is also talk that Kavitha got bail because of the deal between BRS and BJP," he had alleged.