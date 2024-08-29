(MENAFN- USA Art News) Bringing art back to the streets of New York City, this year's fair returns to its home in Times Square during Armory week



New York, NY – Beginning September 4, Cube Art Fair , the World's Largest Public Art Fair, returns to New York City for its 11th edition with a must-see public art coinciding with the highly anticipated Armory week.



Founded in 2016, Cube Art Fair hosted in-person art fairs in New York City and Brussels. When COVID disrupted its fifth edition, it reinvented itself by showcasing digital artworks in public spaces across cities, converting the streets to a gallery space dedicated to artistic expression. The fair's transformative displays have been projected on iconic buildings and hundreds of billboards across New York, Miami, and Brussels as canvases for artistic expression. Its innovative approach has redefined the traditional concept of an art fair.



“Cube Art Fair isn't just an art exhibition-it's a shift in how we experience and engage with art,” says Gregoire Vogelsang, founder of Cube Art Fair,“It's about art coming to see you, whether you're a tourist in Times Square, a commuter in a rush, or a local just out for a walk, it reminds everyone that art should be a dialogue between the artist and the public.”



For its 11th edition, Cube Art Fair continues to push the boundaries of accessibility, making art a dynamic part of public life, not just in theory but in practice. This year's fair will take center stage in Times Square, where the work of internationally acclaimed contemporary artists – including Luciana Gomez , Art by Fez , Olivia de Posson and Serge Strosberg - will be showcased on a 15,000-square-foot billboard.

By bringing art to the streets of New York City, Cube Art Fair levels the playing field. These larger-than-life displays will catch the eye of the millions who are passing by, turning once again one of the world's most famous New York intersections into an unmissable cultural experience.

Visitors can check out Cube Art Fair from September 4-8, 2024 between 47th street and 7th Avenue in Times Square and view the artworks directly from the stairs.

About Cube Art Fair

Cube Art Fair is an international art fair that challenges traditional notions of art accessibility by bringing art directly into the public sphere. Through both physical and digital editions, Cube Art Fair offers a global platform for artists to reach wide audiences, transforming urban spaces into vibrant, open-air galleries. Dedicated to inspiring and engaging the public, Cube Art Fair believes in the power of art to enrich the public space.

