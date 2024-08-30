Morocco, Senegal Agree To Boost Transport Cooperation

(MENAFN- IANS) Rabat, Aug 30 (IANS) Moroccan of and Logistics Mohammed Abdeljalil and his Senegalese counterpart, Malick Ndiaye, held a meeting in Rabat to promote transport cooperation between the two sides.

During their meeting, both ministers emphasised their mutual commitment to deepening cooperation, particularly in the railway sector, Xinhua news agency reported.

The meeting was part of an official visit by the Senegalese delegation to Morocco from August 27-29.

Speaking to persons, Abdeljalil said the two countries had agreed to improve communication to achieve a higher level of collaboration, especially in railway development.

For his part, Ndiaye described his visit as an opportunity to observe and learn from Morocco's "qualitative" achievements in urban and intercity mobility, particularly in the railway sector. He applauded Morocco's best practices and pioneering experience in this area.

Following the meeting, the Moroccan National Railways Office signed an agreement with Senegal's National Company for the Management of the Regional Express Train Heritage, which also inked an agreement with Morocco's Railway Training Institute, according to Morocco's official news agency MAP.