Construction Of Algerian Qatari German Hospital Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The works for the Algerian Qatari German Hospital have commenced in the new city of Sidi Abdellah, west of the Algerian capital.

The ceremony was attended by the Algerian of and Population HE Abdulhaq Seyahi, Minister of Finance HE Aziz Faid, Minister of and Rural Development HE Youssef Cherfa, Minister of and Urban Planning HE Mohamed Tarek Belaribi, HE Faisal Bin Taleb, Minister of Employment and Social Security, HE Ali Oun, Minister of and Production, Governor of the State of Algeria HE Mohamed Abdel Nour Rabhi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Algerian Republic HE Abdulaziz Ali Al-Naama, Eng. Mohamed bin Badr Al-Sada - Group CEO of Estithmar Holding, and Joe Hazel - CEO of Apex Health (previously Elegancia Healthcare) – a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding, in addition to Kamal Mansouri, Vice Chairman and General Manager of the Algerian National Investment Fund and Mr. Ameen Badreesy, board member of the Algerian Qatari Healthcare Services Company representing the Algerian National Investment Fund.

During the ceremony, HE Aziz Faid, Minister of Finance highlighted the project and the strong relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Algeria, he said:“This is the first outcome of the fruitful strong relations between the two countries. This project wouldn't have been developed if it wasn't for the utmost support of the authorities. It is expected to enhance the healthcare services Algerians receive”.

His Excellency has also highlighted the impact of the project on both the healthcare and financial sectors in Algeria and stated:“we consider this project a leap in our strategy to cope with the ever evolving challenges, as it is equipped with the latest technology which will address elevated medical services that were not offered locally previously.”

From Doha, Qatar, Mohamed Moutaz Al Khayyat, Chairman of Estithmar Holding has expressed his happiness with the rapid development of the project from signing to commencing constructions.

Al Khayyat said:“The Algerian Qatari German Hospital is another step in Estithmar Holding's promising expansion plans in the Healthcare sector. We value our partnership with the Algerian government in pursuing this leading project which will transform healthcare services in Algeria and stand as a model of collaboration between our two countries”.

Eng. Mohammed bin Badr Al-Sada Group CEO of Estithmar Holding expressed his satisfaction with the commencement of the construction works for the pioneering project of Estithmar Holding Company in Algeria stating that: "The Algerian Qatari German Hospital features 300 beds, 30 intensive care units, 15 operating rooms, 40 outpatient clinics and 20 emergency bays operated by a highly skilled medical team. It will also combine world-class medical competencies and the latest diagnostic and therapeutic technologies. The hospital is expected to serve more than 250,000 visitors to the outpatient clinics in addition to 25,000 inpatients annually and is scheduled to open in 2026.”

The hospital caters to a specific set of medical needs of Algerian citizens, offering specialized health services such as complex heart treatment, liver transplantation, neurosurgery, scoliosis, in addition to tumor surgery, chemotherapy, among other services which will contribute to reducing the need for Algerians to seek such treatments abroad.

Eng. Mohamed bin Badr Al-Sada expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders of the project, "On behalf of myself, the Chairman, and the Board of Directors of Estithmar Holding, we extend our deepest appreciation to the Ministry of Health and Population, our partners in the National Investment Fund, and all those who have contributed to the success of this leading project. Which will be a cornerstone in the development of Algeria's healthcare sector, providing significant benefits to the Algerian people and economy.”

During his speech at the ceremony of the hospital's construction works, Al-Sada praised the promising investment climate in the Algerian Republic, remarked:“We have great confidence in the investment opportunities in Algeria. We are currently exploring additional projects in healthcare, tourism, construction, and other sectors.”

The ceremony concluded with a site inspection to mark the commencement of construction for the Algerian Qatari German Hospital, attended by representatives from the Algerian government, Estithmar holding and the National Investment Fund.