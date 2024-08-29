Albertsons Companies' Seattle Division Partners With Seattle Seahawks To Donate More Than 38,000 Snacks

(MENAFN- 3BL) At the Seattle Seahawks recent Fest, Albertsons Companies' Seattle Division partnered with the team, KING 5 news and Northwest Harvest to host a food drive to provide the snacks that kids love best for summer meal sites around the Northwest. More than 38,000 snacks were donated, and our Albertsons Companies' Owns Brands team led the way by donating enough kid-approved foods to fill an eCommerce truck.

See original post on Instagram and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .