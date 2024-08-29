Thailand Approves Cooperation Agreement With The EU
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Thai Parliament has approved a comprehensive partnership and
cooperation agreement with the European Union aimed at developing
"The agreement is aimed at developing strategic partnership,
strengthening dialogue and expanding cooperation in various sectors
such as politics, trade, investment and social issues," the
statement said.
It is noted that the agreement facilitates access to financing
and research initiatives in the field of science, technology and
innovation, which are necessary for economic recovery and
development of the country.
