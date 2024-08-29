عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Thailand Approves Cooperation Agreement With The EU

Thailand Approves Cooperation Agreement With The EU


8/29/2024 7:21:48 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Thai Parliament has approved a comprehensive partnership and cooperation agreement with the European Union aimed at developing relations with 27 member states, Azernews reports.

"The agreement is aimed at developing strategic partnership, strengthening dialogue and expanding cooperation in various sectors such as politics, trade, investment and social issues," the statement said.

It is noted that the agreement facilitates access to financing and research initiatives in the field of science, technology and innovation, which are necessary for economic recovery and development of the country.

MENAFN29082024000195011045ID1108617638


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search