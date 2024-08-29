Fall In Love With Chocolove's Pumpkin-Shaped Chocolate Bites

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Individually wrapped bites crafted with flavorful, rich and natural ingredients are a delectable, seasonal treat



BOULDER,

Colo., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chocolove, the Boulder, Colo.-based leader in chocolate quality, flavor innovation and sustainability for nearly 30 years, is announcing the return of its limited-edition Pumpkin-Shaped Fall Bites. Available in two varieties – peanut butter in dark chocolate and pumpkin spice in milk chocolate –

Chocolove's individually wrapped Fall Bites offer taste experiences that will surprise and delight, all fall long.

Here are the ingredient details on

Chocolove's Fall Bites:

Chocolove Pumpkin-Shaped Chocolate Bites in Peanut Butter and Pumpkin Spice.



Pumpkin Spice : Made with Belgian milk chocolate and filled with pumpkin purée, as well as seasonal spices like ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves. Peanut Butter : Made with 55% Belgian dark chocolate and filled with creamy, indulgent peanut butter.

As we welcome cooler temperatures and changing leaves, Chocolove also offers a variety of flavors available year-round that are perfect for cozy days and evenings, including Toffee & Almonds in Milk Chocolate; Hazelnuts in Milk Chocolate; Almonds, Toffee & Sea Salt in Dark Chocolate; Salted Caramel in Dark Chocolate; and Maple Glazed Salted Pecans in 70% Strong Dark Chocolate.

Sourcing and Availability:

Chocolove is made with traceable cocoa beans; sourced in a way that supports a better future for cocoa farmers and their families; free from artificial preservatives; and Non-GMO Project Verified.

The Fall Bites will be available at Sprouts, Whole Foods Market, Albertsons, Fresh Thyme, Hy-Vee, Lunds & Byerlys, Stop & Shop, Hannaford Supermarket, GIANT, Giant Food, Amazon and Chocolove.

About

Chocolove

Chocolove was founded in 1995 in Boulder, Colorado, by Timothy Moley with the goal of creating the freshest, best-tasting, European-style premium chocolate that was priced right and ethically sourced. Today, Chocolove crafts each product with care and offers bars, mini bars, cups, bites, boxes, specialty holiday chocolates, and small-batch handmade truffles in more than 60 artfully balanced, lusciously smooth, and full-bodied flavors that can be enjoyed every day. For more information, visit Chocolove.

