Storageblue Announces Opening Of Their New Self-Storage Facility In Clifton, New Jersey

CLIFTON, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- StorageBlue , the most dominant self-storage company in North Jersey and brainchild of E! Entertainment Television Founder Alan Mruvka, today announced the grand opening of their new self-storage facility, StorageBlue Clifton, located in and serving the City of Clifton, NJ.The Class A facility is strategically located at 550 Lexington Ave and offers 50,000 plus square feet of self-storage space, with units ranging from 4'x4' to 10'x 20'. The facility sits on the heaviest trafficked main avenue in Clifton where 25,000 plus vehicles pass by daily.“Clifton and its surrounding cities have over a quarter of a million people, yet they are severely underserved when it comes to self-storage. We pride ourselves by serving these valuable and densely populated North Jersey communities” said New Jersey native and StorageBlue Founder & CEO Alan Mruvka.StorageBlue features their One-of-a-kind Free Pick-Up, lowest price guarantees, free WIFI in their leasing office and loading area, packing supplies (including boxes, locks, and furniture covers for sale), and best-in-class friendly & knowledgeable staff. The facility is equipped with StorageBlue's high-tech security platform, including AI-enabled cameras and sensors that provide a state-of-the-art security and monitoring platform.StorageBlue Clifton is open for business and so customers may visit StorageBlue to calculate their storage size needs, see pictures, make a free reservation or rent a unit online or by calling (781)-STORAGE.About StorageBlueBased in New Jersey, StorageBlue is the most dominant self-storage company in North Jersey serving the New York/ New Jersey Metropolitan Area and is the brainchild of New Jersey native and E! Entertainment Television Founder Alan Mruvka. StorageBlue is one of the fastest growing self-storage companies in the US with assets located primarily in high-density urban markets. With a focus on exceptional customer service and upgraded security features, StorageBlue provides a high-quality best in class experience that customers can count on at any location they visit. StorageBlue is disrupting the self-storage industry by offering both free pick-up and guaranteeing the lowest price.

