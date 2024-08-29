Mumbai News: 24-Year-Old Dies As Speeding Car Rams Into Bike In Goregaon Hit And Run, Two Arrested

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In yet another hit-and-run incident in Mumba , a 24-year-old man died after a speeding car hit his bike in the Goregaon area of the city.

The accused fled the spot after the incident. The victim was rushed to the hospital. However, he was declared brought dead.

“As soon as the information of the incident was received, reached the spot and took the to the hospital where the doctor declared him dead,” reported ANI, quoting police sources.

| Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Mihir Shah seeks release. Here's why

The car has been seized, and two people have been arrested. One of the accused is a minor, according to police.

The incident took place over a month after a Worli hit-and-run case in which a woman lost her life.

On July 7, a speeding BMW car hit a motorcycle near Atria Mall, resulting in the death of a woman named Kaveri Nakhwa (45). Her husband, Pradeep, was also injured in the crash.

Following the accident, the accused, Mihir Shah, absconded. After over two days, he was arrested in Virar .

| Mumbai BMW hit-and-run: No traces of alcohol in accused Mihir Shah's blood

Police also arrested the driver, Rajendra Singh Bidawat, and the father of the main accused, Rajesh Shah, for their alleged involvement .

While Rajesh Shah, a former leader of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, was granted bail, Mihir Shah and Bidawat are still in judicial custody.

Last week, the Bombay High Court sought the police's reply on a plea filed by Mihir Shah, seeking immediate release and claiming that the arrest was "illegal".

| Mumbai news: 28-year-old man killed in another BMW hit-and-run case

Shah sought his release claiming that any further detention would be in utter violation of the Constitutional mandate and a failure to comply with Section 50 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Under this section, the police must communicate to a person who is being arrested the full particulars of the offence for which he or she is being arrested or other grounds for such arrest.

The court directed the police to file its reply affidavit and posted the matter for hearing on August 29.