Fatima Latifova
Russia's recent shifting away from its mediating role in the
negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, focussing on the
conflict with Ukraine and the emergence of Western elements in the
South Caucasus amidst these developments, is strengthening the
chains of chaos in the region. It is no secret that Moscow has
long, even for centuries, shown special care towards the Armenian
nation, supporting Armenians in crimes against Azerbaijanis during
the Tsarist and Soviet periods. The devastation of Azerbaijani
territories during the 30-year Armenian occupation was due to
Russia's adherence to its old habits.
However, in 2020, the Armenian army's provocations reached their
peak. Despite mild warnings from Baku to Armenia during this
period, there was no chance of turning back; Baku did not show
tolerance this time, and the Azerbaijani army launched a
counteroffensive. The Armenian government, always relying on
support from Russia, found itself helpless and faced bitter
consequences, albeit limited ones, for its actions.
The 44-day Second Garabagh War demonstrated that without the
support of Russia and other countries, the Armenian army was
powerless against Azerbaijani soldiers, and it took Azerbaijan less
than two months to defeat the Armenian forces.
The defeat also led to growing resentment in relations with the
Kremlin.
Russia's less intervention in the Second Garabagh War and almost
leaving the anti-Armenian forces unequipped later led to the
breaking of ties between Yerevan and Moscow. The Pashinyan
administration realised the difficulty of maintaining its offence
in the region without additional support. The situation had reached
such a point that the country's prime minister and the forces under
his authority could no longer sit comfortably in Yerevan, which was
once the historical territory of Azerbaijan.
The second Garabagh War created a kind of vacuum for Western
forces. The separation of Russia from Armenia caused this gap to be
replaced by the West.
Thus, Western circles, seeking to squeeze Russia out of the
region, began efforts to expand their influence in the South
Caucasus. The Council of Europe, which had avoided discussing the
rights of Azerbaijanis expelled from their lands over 30 years,
interestingly, after the Second Garabagh War, stood up to defend
the rights of Armenians who left Azerbaijani territories of their
own accord. The financial and moral support sent to Armenia by the
West, particularly France and the U.S., was beyond measure. Against
this backdrop, politicians began sending criticism and threats to
Azerbaijan for liberating its own lands from occupation.
It is pathetic that those who have gained wealth through
colonisation and crimes are now backing a state like Armenia and
revealing its true colours.
After the Second Garabagh War, while the West was busy preparing
its plans, the Pashinyan government started taking steps towards
peace. Following the meeting between the Foreign Ministers of
Azerbaijan and Armenia in May, there were growing speculations that
a peace agreement between the two countries would be signed.
However, the 10-million-euro "gift" from the "European partners" to
Armenia indicated that Yerevan would be under Western protection.
Subsequently, the ceasefire was once again violated at the border,
and accusations against Azerbaijan resumed. "Old habits die hard."
Armenia, finding new patrons, resumed its provocations.
Russia reminds of its presence in the South
Caucasus
On August 19, during his visit to Azerbaijan, the Russian
president later called Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, followed by
continued discussions with President Ilham Aliyev over the phone,
signaling Russia's renewed desire to mediate between Baku and
Yerevan.
It should be noted that during his visit to Azerbaijan,
President Ilham Aliyev expressed willingness to continue peace
talks in Moscow. Notably, Putin's recent call to President Ilham
Aliyev might suggest that Pashinyan is setting conditions related
to the peace process.
However, having been indulged in the West's care, the Pashinyan
administration shows no desire to return to the negotiating table
with Moscow. This explains why, yesterday and today, the Armenian
side once again violated the ceasefire in the direction of
Nakhchivan. When diplomatic manoeuvres are exhausted, Armenia's
plan to resort to provocations and create tension has become
habitual. This time, Yerevan intends to create chaos in the region
and present it as a consequence of Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation,
portraying itself as a victim.
US reaction
Additionally, the firing on Azerbaijani positions in Nakhchivan
following Vladimir Putin's visit to Baku and the meeting between
the Azerbaijani and Turkish foreign ministers are reactions from
the West, led by the U.S. and France.
As Armenia increasingly loses control by trusting in the West's
empty promises and a few-thousand-euro gift, the South Caucasus
gradually turns to be a battleground between the U.S. and Russia,
where the West is using Yerevan against Moscow.
However, those who desire bloodshed and war should know that
Azerbaijan will continue to work for peace and stability in all
circumstances. Despite the crimes committed against the Azerbaijani
people over the years, Azerbaijan has once again extended a peace
hand to Armenia. As long as Armenia has the choice for peace, it
should seize this opportunity and make rational decisions.
Otherwise, the foreign elements drawn into the region will not work
in the interests of any nation but will expand the chaos, creating
an inextricable chain of problems that will be most damaging to
Armenia, which is already suffering from economic, social, and
political collapse.
