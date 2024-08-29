Premier League club Everton FC relies on action press and SmartFrame technology as official content providers

EQS-News: action press AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Premier League club Everton FC relies on action press and SmartFrame as official content providers

Hamburg, Germany - 29. August 2024: Everton Club has appointed action press international GmbH (Hamburg), a subsidiary of action press AG (Frankfurt am Main) and SmartFrame Technologies Ltd (London) as its official content providers.



action press international , a leading global photo agency based in Hamburg, will handle the photo productions of English Premier League club Everton Football Club, while SmartFrame, with its innovative streaming platform, will be the official IT and content distributor. In co-operation with renowned photographer Bob Martin and his team, action press international will produce and distribute the club's exclusive images. SmartFrame's innovative image streaming technology will be used to optimise the presentation of high-quality sports images and bring fans closer to matches, events, moments and memories.



"We are proud and delighted to take on the role of official content provider for Everton Football Club," said Ulli Michel, CEO and Managing Director of action press international. "Everton is not only a club with an impressive history and tradition, but also a club with a passionate fan base. It is an honour to support and carry forward the visual and media story of this great club."



Under the new agreement, Everton F.C. will gain ownership of its official images and all associated copyrights. Everton will also benefit from additional revenue generated through SmartFrame's ad-tech solution. This solution offers occasional advertising and sponsorship placements within the images. The revolutionary platform is already used by some of the biggest brands in sports and entertainment, enabling advertisers to reach new global audiences.



All SmartFrame images offer interactive features such as full-screen viewing and hyper-zoom technology as standard, as well as important protection against image theft and misuse. In addition, the technology provides information on how audiences interact with Everton content.



Rob Sewell, CEO and co-founder of SmartFrame Technologies , said: "I am delighted that Everton has adopted our model and is joining several other prestigious sports brands to transform the way images are published, viewed and monetised online. This agreement is another step in our commitment to create an image ecosystem based on ethics and transparency. I am very much looking forward to our joint collaboration."



About Everton Football Club

Everton Football Club, one of the 12 founding members of the Football League, have spent more seasons in England's top flight than any other club (121) and have been champions nine times. Founded in 1878 as St Domingo, the club has also won the FA Cup five times and added the European Cup Winners' Cup to its prestigious collection in 1985.



Throughout its 146-year history, Everton has always been known as a family-orientated club, founded on proud traditions and affectionately referred to as 'The People's Club'. These traditions have also fuelled innovation, allowing Everton to remain one of the great pioneering clubs in the history of the game. The first club to build a purpose-built football stadium, its home, Goodison Park, is one of the most revered stadiums in England. From summer 2025, the club will continue these traditions in a new 52,888-seater stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, ensuring the club's roots remain in north Liverpool for generations to come.



About SmartFrame Technologies

SmartFrame Technologies , founded in 2015, is a London-based technology provider whose image streaming platform is redefining the standard for online image publishing. The platform connects sports brands and other content owners with publishers, advertisers and online audiences, ensuring the highest quality images are delivered with maximum security, clear provenance and detailed analytics. In addition, the platform's contextual ad tech module enables brands to target audiences with highly effective, contextualised in-image advertising and sponsorship placements that cater to viewers' interests while complying with global privacy regulations.



