‘Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya’ Featuring Kareena Paints Stark Contrast Between Melody And Lyrics

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) 'Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya', the first song from the upcoming Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer movie 'The Buckingham Murders', was unveiled on Thursday.

The song captures Kareena Kapoor caught in a storm of emotions. While it is an up-tempo song sonically, the lyrics paint the picture of yearning and a sense of loss.

In the video, Kareena can be seen in a de-glam look.

The song showcases different shades of her character as a detective. The track is sung and composed by Vicky Marley, while Bally Sagoo has mixed, produced and arranged the number, marking his big return to Bollywood. The lyrics of the song are written by Devshi Khanduri.

'The Buckingham Murders' marks Kareena's debut as a producer, and another collaboration between her and Ektaa Kapoor, after films like 'Veere Di Wedding' and 'Crew'.

In the film, Kareena essays the role of Jasmeet Bhamra, a British-Indian detective, who recently lost her child. She is assigned the case of the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire.

'The Buckingham Murders' is reportedly a 'Hinglish' film with 80 per cent dialogues in English.

The film premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival on October 14, 2023, and also served as the opening film for the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival.

The film directed by Hansal Mehta also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. It is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker.

Presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film is set to debut in theatres on September 13.

Meanwhile, Kareena also has 'Singham Again' in the pipeline.