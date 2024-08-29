UTAG And Concacaf Partner To Launch Concacaf Kick-Off, Aiming To Engage Gen Z Football Fans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Concacaf Kick-Off, A Gen Z Brand

UTAG, a women-owned sports & entertainment agency, partners with Concacaf to launch Concacaf Kick-Off, a new brand for Gen Z fans.

MIAMI, FL, USA, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UTAG Partners with Concacaf to Inspire the Next Generation of Football Fans at Gamergy México 2024UTAG, a leading women-owned sports marketing agency, in collaboration with Concacaf, proudly announces its integral role in the launch of Concacaf Kick-Off , a dynamic new brand designed to connect with Gen Z football enthusiasts across North, Central America and the Caribbean. The brand was officially unveiled today at Gamergy México 2024, one of the world's premier gaming conventions.A Visionary PartnershipFrom the project's inception, UTAG has worked closely with Concacaf and the students of CEDIM, Monterrey's top design school, to bring Concacaf Kick-Off to life. As the creative force behind the brand, UTAG provided strategic direction and creative development to ensure that this new platform resonates deeply with Gen Z. Through vibrant colors, dynamic forms, and an invitation to be part of "a new game," Concacaf Kick-Off embodies a fresh, energetic spirit aimed at transforming how this generation engages with football."Our mission at UTAG is to redefine the game and inspire the world through sports and entertainment," said Sofia Cano, Chief Commercial Officer at UTAG. "Working alongside Concacaf to create Concacaf Kick-Off has been a remarkable journey. Together, we've built a brand that not only captures the excitement of football but also embraces the culture and interests of Gen Z."A Collaborative Creation ProcessThe development of Concacaf Kick-Off began as a collaborative effort with CEDIM students, who were tasked with conceptualizing and designing the brand. UTAG guided this process, ensuring the final product was both innovative and culturally relevant. The top proposals were selected and voted on by fans across the region, resulting in the birth of Concacaf Kick-Off."UTAG's approach to this project reflects our deep understanding of sports culture and our commitment to creating experiences that resonate with fans," Sofia Cano continued. "We are thrilled to see Concacaf Kick-Off come to life at Gamergy, a testament to the power of collaboration and the future of sports entertainment."A New Era of Gen Z EngagementAs part of the launch at Gamergy México 2024, Concacaf introduced the Concacaf Kick- Off Stadium, the first-ever Fortnite map tailored specifically for football fans. This interactive gaming experience is designed to merge the worlds of football and esports, offering Gen Z a unique and immersive way to connect with their favorite sport."Through this partnership, UTAG and Concacaf are setting a new standard for how sports organizations engage with Gen Z," said Sofia Cano. "The launch of Concacaf Kick-OA at Gamergy is just the beginning, and we look forward to continuing to innovate and inspire through this groundbreaking platform."About UTAGUTAG is a premier women-owned sports marketing agency specializing in creating memorable experiences that help brands connect with their fans. With a holistic approach that combines innovative digital campaigns, strategic content development, and cutting- edge web solutions, UTAG has been a trusted partner to some of the biggest names in sports for over ten years. A proud member of the exclusive 1% club for women-owned agencies, UTAG is dedicated to driving change and empowering the next generation of sports fans and athletes.

Ana Giraudo

UTAG

+1 305-989-5535

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Concacaf Kick-Off Manifesto

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.