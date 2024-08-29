Global Dried Spices Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UK , August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global dried spices market is poised for robust growth, with its size expected to increase from $9.74 billion in 2023 to $10.26 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The dried spices market growth trajectory is anticipated to continue, with the market projected to reach $12.76 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.6%. This upward trend is driven by various factors, including rising global demand, increased trade, urbanization, health awareness, and the growing exportation of spices.

Growing Demand for Convenience Foods Drives Market Expansion

The burgeoning demand for convenience food products is a significant driver of the dried spices market. Convenience foods, which are designed for easy consumption with minimal preparation, are increasingly sought after due to heightened health awareness, rising disposable incomes, and a growing preference for ready-to-eat meals. Dried spices enhance the flavor and appeal of these products, catering to consumers looking for quick and enjoyable meal options. For example, the total value of US processed food products exported in 2023 reached $36.59 billion, marking a 1.7% increase from previous years, indicating a growing appetite for convenience foods and, consequently, dried spices.

Key Players and Market Trends

Key players in the dried spices market include Nestlé SA, The Kraft Heinz Company, McCormick & Company Inc., Firmenich SA, and Sauer Brands Inc. These companies are focusing on innovation to meet evolving consumer preferences. Notably, in October 2023, Unilever PLC launched Royco Spices, a new line of eco-friendly dry seasonings. This collection features high-quality, globally sourced ingredients, offering unique flavor profiles and emphasizing sustainability.

Major Trends Shaping the Market

Key trends in the dried spices market include the rising popularity of functional spices, ethnic and regional spices, and organic and sustainable options. Innovations in spice blends and mixes, along with a growing interest in exotic spices, are also prominent. These trends reflect a shift towards more diverse and health-conscious culinary experiences.

Market Segmentation

. Product: Pepper, Ginger, Cinnamon, Cumin, Turmeric, Cardamom, Cloves, Nutmeg And Mace, Other Products

. Source: Natural, Organic

. Form: Powder, Whole, Granules

. Distribution Channel: Hypermarket Or Supermarket, Grocery Stores, Online Channel, Other Distribution Channels

. End Use: Home Use, Commercial Use, Food Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Other End Uses

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

In 2023, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the dried spices market and is expected to remain a key player in the forecast period. The region's strong growth is driven by increasing spice consumption and expanding food markets. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics and growth opportunities.

Dried Spices Global Market Report 2024from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries:Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

TheDried Spices Global Market Report 2024byThe Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dried spices market size, dried spices market drivers and trends, dried spices market major players, competitors' revenues, dried spices marketpositioning, and dried spices market growth across geographies dried spices market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

