Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Endorses Michael Corbin For Georgia House District 97

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brian Kemp Endorsing Michael Corbin

Governor Brian Kemp has issued a powerful endorsement for Michael Corbin in the upcoming general election to unseat Pro Palestine Incumbent

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Endorses Michael Corbin for Georgia House District 97This month, Governor Brian Kemp has issued a powerful endorsement for Michael Corbin in the upcoming general election, signaling staunch support for Corbin's campaign to unseat his opponent, Ruwa Romman. As the election approaches, Corbin's candidacy stands out as a pivotal choice for voters in House District 97, which includes Peachtree Corners, Berkeley Lake, Duluth, Norcross, and Johns Creek.Governor Kemp praised Michael Corbin's commitment to enhancing the quality of life for Georgians, stating,“We need leaders like Michael Corbin in the state house if we want to keep Georgia the best state in the country to live, work, and raise a family. Michael will work to cut taxes, make our communities safer, fully fund our schools, and put families first. I'm proud to support Michael in this race and know that he will represent Georgians in House District 97 well.”In response to the endorsement, Michael Corbin expressed his gratitude, saying,“Thank you, Governor Kemp. I am deeply grateful for the endorsement and support from a true servant leader. One who has remained calm and steadfast in the face of adversity to make our state the best in the country for all Georgians.”Michael Corbin's campaign is focused on advancing policies that prioritize economic growth, public safety, education, and family values. With the backing of Governor Kemp, Corbin is poised to bring a fresh perspective and dedicated leadership to House District 97.For more information on Michael Corbin's campaign and his vision for House District 97, please visit:Website :YouTube: @corbinforgeorgia-georgiad4624/featuredTwitter:Facebook:Michael Allen CorbinGeorgia State House District 97E: ...

Corbin for Georgia

Corbin for Georgia

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.