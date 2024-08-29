(MENAFN) The Kremlin has expressed understanding for former United States President Donald Trump's recent warning about the potential for World War III, attributing heightened international tensions to recent Ukrainian incursions into Russia's Kursk Region. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Wednesday that Trump's alarmist statements, made during a speech at the National Guard Association’s annual conference, resonate with the current state of affairs.



In his speech on Monday, asserted that the United States has never been closer to a global conflict than it is now, pointing to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He warned that Ukraine’s recent military actions, specifically the incursion into the Kursk Region, could escalate into a full-scale world war. Trump's remarks reflected his ongoing criticism of President Joe Biden's handling of the Ukraine crisis, which he believes is exacerbating global tensions.



The Ukrainian military launched a significant offensive into the Kursk Region on August 6, marking the largest attack on internationally recognized Russian territory since the onset of hostilities in February 2022. Although the Russian military managed to repel the initial assault, fighting in the area persists, with Ukrainian forces maintaining control over several settlements near the border.



Peskov highlighted that such incursions, particularly into Russian territory, significantly escalate tensions. He noted that while Trump's warnings might seem alarmist, they are understandable given the current geopolitical climate. The Kremlin has accused Western nations, including the United States, United Kingdom, and Poland, of training Ukrainian units involved in the recent operations, although these allegations have been denied by Washington, which maintains it was unaware of the specific details of the Ukrainian offensive.



Trump has consistently argued that the Biden administration's policies toward Ukraine are drawing the United States closer to a third world war. He has promised that if elected president in the upcoming November election, he would resolve the conflict swiftly. In a recent interview with tech billionaire Elon Musk, Trump criticized Biden for failing to negotiate with Russia before the conflict erupted in 2022, suggesting that a resolution could have been achieved through diplomacy.



As the situation continues to unfold, both Trump’s statements and the Kremlin's responses reflect the deepening concerns about the potential for further escalation in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

