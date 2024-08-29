(MENAFN) Humanitarian organizations operating in the Gaza Strip are facing severe challenges due to stringent Israeli restrictions, which have created what is described as a “deliberately impossible” environment for delivering essential aid. Arwa Damon, founder of the International Network for Aid, Relief, and Assistance (Inara) and former CNN international correspondent, highlighted the dire situation during her third visit to Gaza since the outbreak of the ongoing conflict in October.



Damon, speaking from a solar-powered tent, reported that the humanitarian situation has worsened significantly since she first began working in Gaza in November 2023. This was just a month after Israel's assault on the region commenced. The war, now extending into its 11th month, has resulted in the deaths of over 40,500 individuals, the majority of whom are women and children, according to local health authorities. The United Nations has labeled Gaza as the deadliest place in the world for children.



Damon, who has two decades of experience covering war and violence as a journalist and humanitarian, noted that each return to Gaza reveals an increasingly brutal humanitarian reality. Despite her extensive experience in overcoming logistical challenges, she described working in Gaza as excruciating, with solutions to problems proving nearly impossible 90 percent of the time. The minor successes achieved are often overshadowed by the overwhelming obstacles faced.



A major issue is that all humanitarian aid entering Gaza requires Israeli approval. Even when aid is authorized, it often arrives in a condition that hampers effective distribution. According to Damon, aid shipments sometimes arrive in a state where they are essentially unusable, further complicating the efforts of humanitarian workers who are struggling to meet the overwhelming needs of the Gaza population.



The restrictive environment and logistical hurdles have led to a situation where even basic necessities are in critically short supply, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian crisis in the region.

