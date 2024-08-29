Durov remains restricted from leaving Paris due to serious legal charges

(MENAFN) While Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, is no longer in custody in France, he remains restricted from leaving the country due to serious charges. These charges revolve around alleged involvement in illegal activities and insufficient content moderation on the messaging platform, which authorities claim may have facilitated harmful behavior.



According to a press release from the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office, the charges against Durov include accusations related to an organized group and allegations of “complicity in the administration of an online platform to enable illicit transactions.” This development follows Durov’s arrest over the weekend and has stirred significant debate in both political and technology circles.



French President Emmanuel Macron has emphasized that Durov’s arrest is not politically motivated and asserted that the legal proceedings will be conducted impartially. “It’s the judicial system that will independently enforce the law,” Macron stated.



In response to the charges, Telegram swiftly defended its founder through a statement on its official news channel within the app. The company underscored its adherence to European Union regulations, including the Digital Services Act, and highlighted its ongoing efforts to improve content moderation. The statement from Telegram asserted that Durov has nothing to hide and frequently travels across Europe, calling it “absurd” to hold the platform or its owner responsible for the misuse of the service. Telegram also expressed its hope for a swift resolution of the matter.



The legal scrutiny of Durov has ignited a broader conversation about the responsibilities of online platforms and their founders in managing and moderating content. As the case unfolds, it will likely continue to influence discussions around digital platform governance and the balance between regulatory compliance and operational freedom.

