Torrential rains lead to severe flooding in India, resulting in deaths of over 15 people

(MENAFN) Torrential rains have led to severe flooding in India, resulting in the deaths of at least 15 people, according to local reports on Wednesday. The western coastal state of Gujarat has been particularly hard hit, with rivers overflowing their banks, forcing more than 23,000 residents to evacuate their homes in search of safety.



The Business Standard newspaper reported that since Monday, 15 fatalities have been recorded across eight different districts in Gujarat. The widespread flooding has caused significant disruption and poses ongoing dangers to those living in the affected areas.



In response to the worsening conditions, Gujarat’s Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel issued a warning to fishermen, advising them to stay ashore due to the treacherous sea conditions. In a social media update, Patel emphasized the importance of adhering to these warnings as the rough seas pose a serious risk to those venturing out.



Monsoon rains, which occur annually, often bring widespread destruction to the region. However, experts are increasingly concerned that climate change is altering weather patterns, leading to a rise in extreme weather events. Last week, the northeastern state of Tripura also suffered from devastating floods and landslides, resulting in the deaths of over 20 people. Meanwhile, in neighboring Bangladesh, heavy flooding over the same period claimed at least 40 lives and forced nearly 300,000 people to seek refuge in emergency shelters.

