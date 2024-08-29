Kiev, Moscow report new escalation

(MENAFN) The head of Kyiv's military administration, Serhiy Popko, reported that Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted more than ten Russian drones during the third assault on the Ukrainian capital in just four days. This surge in drone activity underscores the escalating conflict between Ukraine and Russia, with Kyiv actively defending against multiple aerial attacks.



Meanwhile, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, revealed that Ukrainian shelling resulted in one civilian death and two injuries in the town of Shebekino. This incident highlights the ongoing violence affecting civilian areas amid the broader conflict.



In response, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that its air defense systems had intercepted six Ukrainian drones over various regions including Crimea, Bryansk, and Belgorod. The ministry described these incidents as part of an attempted terrorist attack by the Ukrainian regime, with drones being downed in all targeted regions. According to the ministry, three drones were destroyed over Crimea, two over Bryansk, and one over Belgorod, reflecting the intense and widespread nature of the current hostilities.



