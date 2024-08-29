Kolkata Horror: Viral Photo Of Accused Sanjay Roy Celebrating Birthday With RG Kar Ex-Principal Sparks Outrage

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kolkata: A photo of the accused in the rape and murder of a doctor in a Kolkata hospital, Sanjay Roy, is doing rounds on social where he can be seen celebrating his birthday in the office of ex-principal Sandip Ghosh at RG Kar Medical College.

On August 9, a doctor discovered the lifeless body of a trainee doctor in a state of partial undress within the hall of Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, a government-run facility in West Bengal. Initially, both the and hospital authorities classified the incident as a suicide, prompting the Kolkata Police to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the trainee doctor's death.

Kolkata Police arrested primary accused Sanjay Roy in connection with the Kolkata doctor rape case. An autopsy report also confirmed that the doctor was murdered after a sexual assault.

Professor Sandip Ghosh, the principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, resigned amid nationwide protests regarding the case. However, within four hours, he was reinstated and returned to his previous role as principal at Calcutta National Medical College (CNMC).

Meanwhile, a viral photo of the accused Sanjay Roy celebrating his birthday at the principal's cabin has sparked outrage on social media. One netizen wrote, "The more such things come out, the more I'm suspicious about a larger role of the principal in that case than what was previously thought."

Another user wrote, "Birds of the same feather flock together."

The Indian Medical Association has suspended the membership of Dr Sandip Ghosh.

Dr. Ghosh, who underwent a lie-detector test on Monday, has been accused of negligence, particularly for not filing a police report when the woman's body was discovered. While he is not charged in connection with the doctor's murder, he does face non-bailable corruption charges.

There have been allegations of corruption at RG Kar Hospital, with a former employee accusing Dr. Ghosh of involvement in the trafficking of dead bodies and biomedical waste, which is believed to be connected to the murder.

