Belgium authorities find tied, dead Palestinian man

(MENAFN) A 26-year-old Palestinian man was discovered deceased in a park in Antwerp, Belgium, under mysterious circumstances that have left authorities searching for answers. The body, found last Wednesday by a passerby near an old WWII-era military bunker, was reportedly tied by its hands and feet. The deceased had been in the park for at least 24 hours before being discovered, according to the Antwerp Public Prosecutor’s Office.



Initial investigations revealed that the man, who had no identification on him, was a Palestinian refugee seeking asylum in Belgium. He did not possess a residency permit and had no known criminal record. It took authorities two days to confirm his identity.



The autopsy performed on the body has not provided a definitive cause of death, leading investigators to consider a range of possibilities, including murder or a complex suicide. Kristof Aerts, a spokesperson for the Prosecutor’s Office, stated on Friday that "all leads remain open" as the investigation continues.



The case has generated significant speculation online, with various theories circulating, including the notion that the man might have been lynched. Authorities have cautioned against such conjecture, urging the public to refrain from spreading unverified information and to await the results of the official investigation. Aerts emphasized the seriousness of the inquiry, noting that a judicial investigation is underway involving judges, public prosecutors, forensic experts, and investigators on the scene.



As of now, there have been no additional updates from the authorities regarding the ongoing investigation.

MENAFN29082024000045015687ID1108615017