Durov goes under interrogation over child abuse

(MENAFN) French authorities have expanded their investigation into Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram, to include allegations of serious violence against his young son, as reported by AFP on Wednesday. This new investigation adds another layer to an existing probe that already scrutinizes Durov for his alleged involvement in a series of criminal activities.



The 39-year-old entrepreneur, who holds citizenship in France, the United Arab Emirates, and St. Kitts and Nevis, appeared before a Paris court earlier in the day. While he has not yet been formally charged in either case, a decision on his indictment is anticipated by the end of the day.



Durov's legal troubles stem from accusations that he facilitated various criminal acts through his messaging platform, including narcotics distribution, money laundering, organized crime, and aiding in the spread of child pornography. Paris prosecutors have alleged that an unnamed individual used Telegram to commit these offenses, and Durov's refusal to provide the user's data to law enforcement has led to the current investigation, as reported by Politico.



In a recent development, AFP revealed that Durov is also under investigation for alleged violent acts against his six-year-old son. The inquiry, initiated by France’s child welfare office, reportedly stems from claims made by an unnamed source close to the case. This investigation may be connected to a previous criminal complaint filed in Switzerland by Durov's ex-partner, Irina Bolgar. Bolgar, who resides in Switzerland with their son, had accused Durov of multiple instances of violence against their child before filing a custody case, according to court documents reviewed by Forbes magazine.



The unfolding legal situation for Durov not only involves significant allegations related to his professional conduct but now also touches upon serious personal accusations, further complicating his legal and personal challenges.

